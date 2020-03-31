Citigroup Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$11.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$13.60 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.48.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$6.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.12. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.98%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

