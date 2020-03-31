Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Churchill Downs from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Churchill Downs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.00.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $100.01 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $139,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $620,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $525,957. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,619,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

