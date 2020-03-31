Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,624 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of Chubb worth $48,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,305,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,106,000 after buying an additional 214,002 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Chubb by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,862,000 after purchasing an additional 613,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after buying an additional 279,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,465,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,091,000 after buying an additional 31,634 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,771,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,997,000 after acquiring an additional 60,186 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock opened at $114.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.33. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.85.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.