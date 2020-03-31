Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,965,610,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,960,000 after acquiring an additional 72,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $931,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 457,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 160,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,122,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,019 shares of company stock valued at $377,445,113. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $847.73.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $639.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $750.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $803.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.