Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.95.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra raised shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider E Bryan Snell bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 40.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 117.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 337,725 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 652.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 86,834 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CC opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Chemours has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 2.20.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

