Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Holdings Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 223.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Chart Industries worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,036,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,965,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,270,000 after acquiring an additional 638,902 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 637,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after acquiring an additional 24,893 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,957,000 after acquiring an additional 377,940 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 427,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,839,000 after acquiring an additional 141,147 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $996.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.11. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $93.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at $444,573.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.