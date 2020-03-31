Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Central Pacific Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

CPF stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $30.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 72,373 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 116,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 26,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after buying an additional 253,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

