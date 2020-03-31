Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Stock Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.62% of Central Pacific Financial worth $22,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2,103.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPF opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.31. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $30.82.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

CPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

