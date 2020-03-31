Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CG. Bank of America cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.58.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$8.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.36. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.52 and a 12 month high of C$13.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

