Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.58.

CG stock opened at C$8.84 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$5.52 and a one year high of C$13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of -80.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

