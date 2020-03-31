Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 120.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $111.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.83.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

