Cassiopea’s (CPPSF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Cassiopea (OTCMKTS:CPPSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
OTCMKTS CPPSF opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50. Cassiopea has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $43.50.
Cassiopea Company Profile
Read More: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Cassiopea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassiopea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.