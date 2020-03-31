Cassiopea’s (CPPSF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Cassiopea (OTCMKTS:CPPSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS CPPSF opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50. Cassiopea has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $43.50.

Get Cassiopea alerts:

Cassiopea Company Profile

Cassiopea S.p.A., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical dermatology products worldwide. It offers Winlevi, an antiandrogen, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the topical treatment of acne; Breezula, a topical antiandrogen that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat androgenic alopecia; CB-06-01, a topical antibiotic, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acne, including strains resistant to other antibiotics; and CB-06-02, a novel integrin activator that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat genital warts.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Cassiopea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassiopea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.