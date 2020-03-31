Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CWST. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of CWST opened at $42.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $56.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $591,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 5,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $299,347.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 370,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,654,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,572 in the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 407.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

