CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CARG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Sunday, February 16th. BTIG Research raised shares of CarGurus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of CarGurus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $42.82.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $241,920.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,532,690.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $632,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,680.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,268 shares of company stock worth $12,752,416. Company insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

