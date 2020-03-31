Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CDLX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Cardlytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered Cardlytics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued an average rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Shares of CDLX opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.62 million, a PE ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 1.64. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $7,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $30,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 689,926 shares of company stock worth $25,336,867 and have sold 293,638 shares worth $23,114,560. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after purchasing an additional 502,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after purchasing an additional 342,660 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 16,488.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 314,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 274,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,179,000.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.