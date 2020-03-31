Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $27.55.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 534.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $40,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,730,192.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,825 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1,524.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 3,883.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 6,381.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

