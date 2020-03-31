Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,173 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,806 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.40% of Capstar Financial worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 209,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Capstar Financial by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,743 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $166.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.93. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.36%. On average, analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

