Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Square (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $66.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point began coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura upgraded Square from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Square from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.72.

SQ opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.51 and a beta of 2.69. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.78.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,905. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Square by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Square by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Square by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Square by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

