CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) Short Interest Update

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,817,700 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the February 27th total of 14,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTST. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CannTrust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CannTrust in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CannTrust by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CannTrust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTST stock opened at C$0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 3.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.96. CannTrust has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$8.17.

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

