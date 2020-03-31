Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells and rents highly-engineered wellheads and pressure control equipment. Its products sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers’ wells. In addition, it provides field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. The company operates primarily in the Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford and Bakken. Cactus, Inc. is based in HOUSTON. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cactus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cactus from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cactus from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Shares of WHD opened at $11.14 on Friday. Cactus has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $843.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Cactus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $140.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cactus by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,531,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after acquiring an additional 202,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cactus by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,308 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,017,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,914,000 after purchasing an additional 260,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 478,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 52,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

