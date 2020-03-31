C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $65.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $91.96.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after buying an additional 32,597 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 365,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after acquiring an additional 223,856 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.