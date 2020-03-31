BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $140,000.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $501.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.02 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 77.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $65,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,873.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $181,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

