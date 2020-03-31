Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of BKE opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $751.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.27 million. Buckle had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Buckle will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Buckle by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Buckle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Buckle by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Buckle by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

