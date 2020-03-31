Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 322.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,242 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $14,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.21 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 5.74%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.543 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,142.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BEP shares. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $63.69 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

