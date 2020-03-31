Brokers Set Expectations for Synchrony Financial’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SYF. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

SYF stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.