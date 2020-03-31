Brokers Set Expectations for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 376.67%. The company had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBH. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

Shares of SBH opened at $8.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.67. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $61,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,130.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $95,013.00. Insiders acquired a total of 28,150 shares of company stock worth $357,508 in the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 951.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $240,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

