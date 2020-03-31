Brokers Set Expectations for Northland Power Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$438.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$428.00 million.

NPI has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$30.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.92.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$26.87 on Monday. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$20.52 and a 52-week high of C$33.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$29.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 515.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.39%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.