Brokers Offer Predictions for Independent Bank Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IBTX. Raymond James cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $22.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.32. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46.

In related news, Director William E. Fair bought 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.07 per share, for a total transaction of $199,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,810 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,456.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.86 per share, for a total transaction of $143,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,801.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $732,925. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after buying an additional 312,164 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

