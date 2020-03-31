Brokers Issue Forecasts for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVCY. BidaskClub cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

CVCY opened at $13.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 190,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.