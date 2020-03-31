Brokerages Anticipate WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. WideOpenWest reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WOW shares. Raymond James cut shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

NYSE:WOW opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $338.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.43. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $9.87.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder bought 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,893.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,619,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,325.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 291.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 435,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 321,084 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 162,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 52,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 30,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestview Partners III GP L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 31,309,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,314,000 after buying an additional 805,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

