Brokerages Anticipate UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) to Announce $1.66 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) will report earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.76. UniFirst posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $8.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $9.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

UNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,252.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $159,980.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,913 shares of company stock worth $1,017,167. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth $3,799,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 469.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst stock opened at $146.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.07 and its 200 day moving average is $196.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.75. UniFirst has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $217.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

