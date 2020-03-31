Brokerages Anticipate Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. Patrick Industries reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Patrick Industries.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PATK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,122 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $119,150.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 596,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,517,675.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $555,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 599,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,271,403.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,614 shares of company stock worth $654,689 and sold 87,401 shares worth $4,839,209. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.