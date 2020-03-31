Brokerages Anticipate Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to Post $2.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.81. Laboratory Corp. of America posted earnings per share of $2.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will report full-year earnings of $11.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.86 to $12.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.24 to $12.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Corp. of America.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.64.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,711.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $131.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $196.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.10.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

