Brokerages Anticipate Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. Churchill Downs reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 123.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 10.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In other news, Director R Alex Rankin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.81 per share, with a total value of $125,810.00. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $139,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock worth $525,957. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $167.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.12 and a 200-day moving average of $129.78. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

