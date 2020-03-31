Brokerages Anticipate Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Post $5.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to post $5.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.51 and the lowest is $5.02. Broadcom posted earnings per share of $5.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $22.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.55 to $24.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $24.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.85 to $26.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,938 shares of company stock worth $121,050,177. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 408.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in Broadcom by 6.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $240.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.91 and a 200 day moving average of $293.69. The company has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

