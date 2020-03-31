Brokerages Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the lowest is $1.84. Boston Properties reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $8.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

In other news, Director David A. Twardock sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $735,534.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,700.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 17,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $2,496,135.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,611.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,203,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.95 and its 200 day moving average is $132.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

