Brixmor Property Group Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $9.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.69%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625 and sold 16,868 shares worth $347,571. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 180,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,888,000 after buying an additional 99,775 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

