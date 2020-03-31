Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Shares Up 14.3%

Shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00, 1,910 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF)

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the name of SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as tour agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.