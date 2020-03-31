Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 1,573.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCEI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 373,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 122,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth $648,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $207.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

