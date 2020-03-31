Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 115.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,438 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

