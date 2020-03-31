Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,903 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BUI opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%.

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

