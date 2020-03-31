Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This is a boost from Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

