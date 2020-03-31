BidaskClub Downgrades Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRNA. Bank of America cut Moderna to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Moderna from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.22.

MRNA stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of -0.39. Moderna has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 855.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

