BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,260 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 292.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,621,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,440,000 after buying an additional 1,953,353 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 787,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,991,000 after acquiring an additional 45,498 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,619,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 382,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 357,906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

BHP stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. BHP Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $59.02. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.04%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.