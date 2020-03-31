Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,823,100 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the February 27th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 801,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,330 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

BECN stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

BECN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

