Battle of Long Tan (LON:TAN) Shares Up 21.5%

Shares of Battle of Long Tan (LON:TAN) shot up 21.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.84 ($0.02), 5,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.51 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of $3.00 million and a PE ratio of -18.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.26.

About Battle of Long Tan (LON:TAN)

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Battle of Long Tan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battle of Long Tan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.