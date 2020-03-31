Barrington Research Weighs in on Gentherm Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Gentherm in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on THRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Argus raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

THRM stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Gentherm by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

