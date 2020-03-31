Barclays Trims Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $131.00

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $255.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Restoration Hardware from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $155.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Restoration Hardware from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.85.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

Restoration Hardware stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.75. Restoration Hardware has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $256.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.87.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $664.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.69 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 201.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.