Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 6.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,403,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $86,298.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,752 shares in the company, valued at $46,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,107 shares of company stock worth $2,810,087 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

