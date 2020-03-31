Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C (NYSEARCA:FFEU) Shares Up 4.5%

Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C (NYSEARCA:FFEU)’s share price shot up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.17 and last traded at $57.17, 16,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 324% from the average session volume of 3,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.72.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average of $96.19.

